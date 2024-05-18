American National Bank Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

American National Bank grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 248.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

Insider Activity

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.11. 1,821,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,366. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.