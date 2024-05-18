American National Bank Has $77,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

American National Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 119.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,999,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,116,234. The firm has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.