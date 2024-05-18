American National Bank Increases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 284.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,469,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2,175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

FDIS stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $80.21. The company had a trading volume of 33,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,234. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $64.12 and a 1 year high of $82.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.82 and its 200 day moving average is $77.76. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.