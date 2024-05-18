American National Bank Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

American National Bank grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 179.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,585,000 after buying an additional 2,848,268 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,564,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,455,000 after buying an additional 1,075,145 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,957,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,685,000 after buying an additional 1,034,877 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,018,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,054,000 after purchasing an additional 833,207 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.79. 833,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,749. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $38.84.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

