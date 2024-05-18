American National Bank Invests $27,000 in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,853,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,836,000 after purchasing an additional 94,989 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 69.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,830,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,489 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,089,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,323 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,624,000 after acquiring an additional 66,750 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,848,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,746,000 after acquiring an additional 456,026 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RITM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jonestrading raised their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rithm Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.32.

Rithm Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

RITM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,635,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.80.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

