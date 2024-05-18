American National Bank Purchases New Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,375,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 55,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 38,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,026,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,744,000 after purchasing an additional 181,594 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.77. The company had a trading volume of 306,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.13 and a twelve month high of $276.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.13 and its 200-day moving average is $246.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.06%.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total value of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,131,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.20.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

