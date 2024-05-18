American National Bank Sells 181 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

American National Bank reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,827,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346,397. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

