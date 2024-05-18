American National Bank Sells 609 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

American National Bank lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 103,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Diageo by 11.0% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.40. 238,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.87. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $179.78.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.