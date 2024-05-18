Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.67.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. The company has a market cap of $124.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -0.68. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $27.99.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.26 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $77,448.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,023,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,620,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $77,448.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,023,002 shares in the company, valued at $56,620,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $53,240.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,760 shares of company stock worth $212,753 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 25,689 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 38,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,878,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.