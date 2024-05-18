Analysts Offer Predictions for Harrow, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) – B. Riley dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harrow in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Harrow’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Harrow from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Harrow Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.97 million, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Harrow has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $24.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.65 million. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 22.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Harrow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,887,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Harrow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Braidwell LP raised its stake in Harrow by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,808,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,991,000 after buying an additional 356,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Harrow during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Harrow

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $199,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,815,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,035,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Harrow news, CEO Mark L. Baum purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $104,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,773,914.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,815,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,035,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 170,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,011 in the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Harrow

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

