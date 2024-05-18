Analyzing Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) & AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI)

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) and Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of AlTi Global shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of AlTi Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 85.4% of Fifth Street Asset Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

AlTi Global has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Street Asset Management has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlTi Global -29.75% 7.45% 4.93% Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AlTi Global and Fifth Street Asset Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlTi Global $250.88 million 2.11 -$162.61 million ($1.83) -2.42 Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fifth Street Asset Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AlTi Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AlTi Global and Fifth Street Asset Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlTi Global 0 0 0 1 4.00 Fifth Street Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

AlTi Global currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.16%. Given AlTi Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AlTi Global is more favorable than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Summary

AlTi Global beats Fifth Street Asset Management on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc. provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services. It also provides trust and administration services, such as entity formation and management; creating or modifying trust instruments and administrative practices to meet beneficiary needs; corporate, trustee-executor, and fiduciary services; provision of directors and company secretarial services; administering entity ownership of intellectual property rights; advisory and administration services in connection with investments in marine and aviation assets; and administering entity ownership of fine art and collectibles. In addition, the company offers family office services comprising bookkeeping and back office services, private foundation management and grant making, oversight of trust administration, financial tracking and reporting, cash flow management and bill pay, and other financial services, as well as clients estate and wealth planning, family governance and education, and philanthropic and strategic services. It also provides ancillary fund management services, including investments, financial planning and strategy, sales and marketing, and back and middle office infrastructure and administration. The company offers strategic advisory, corporate advisory, brokerage, and placement agency services; structures, arranges, and provides investors with co-investment opportunities in various alternative assets; manages and advises public and private investment funds, as well as alternatives platform. The company was formerly known as Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to AlTi Global, Inc. in April 2023. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Fifth Street Asset Management

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

