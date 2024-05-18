ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam Sells 14,850 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $978,021.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 767,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,332.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Muthusamy Shanmugam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,836 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $362,357.24.

On Friday, April 19th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 16,809 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,095,442.53.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 9,520 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $622,608.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 7,414 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $491,770.62.

On Thursday, March 7th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 15,085 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,000,889.75.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 10,093 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $659,577.55.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.7 %

ANIP stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $70.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $131.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANIP shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

