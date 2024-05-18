ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Director Renee P. Tannenbaum Sells 2,000 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $127,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,136.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ANIP traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.43. The stock had a trading volume of 153,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,593. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $70.81.
ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $131.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on ANIP shares. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANI Pharmaceuticals
ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ANI Pharmaceuticals
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.