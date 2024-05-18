ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Director Renee P. Tannenbaum Sells 2,000 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $127,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,136.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANIP traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.43. The stock had a trading volume of 153,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,593. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $70.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $131.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANIP shares. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

