Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $16,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $113.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.63 and a twelve month high of $117.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.00.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.463 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $55,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,104,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,035,903.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $55,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,104,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,035,903.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,292,000 shares of company stock worth $143,664,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.