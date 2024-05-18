AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Short Interest Update

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
AppFolio Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of APPF opened at $240.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.23 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.05 and a 200 day moving average of $211.22. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $138.49 and a 12 month high of $256.73.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AppFolio will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in AppFolio by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AppFolio by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.
