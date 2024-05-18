AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Short Interest Update

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

AppFolio Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of APPF opened at $240.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.23 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.05 and a 200 day moving average of $211.22. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $138.49 and a 12 month high of $256.73.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AppFolio will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AppFolio

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, Director Olivia Nottebohm sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $239,090.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,500.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Olivia Nottebohm sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $239,090.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,500.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Blottnitz Andreas Von sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.56, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,525.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,620 shares of company stock worth $6,565,210 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in AppFolio by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AppFolio by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

