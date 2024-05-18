Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Receives $15.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

AAOI has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $456.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.19 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Che-Wei Lin purchased 31,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $398,399.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,689.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Che-Wei Lin acquired 31,370 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $398,399.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 220,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,689.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin bought 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $149,134.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,421,905.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 318,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

