Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aprea Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.36). Aprea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,317.82% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger purchased 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,563.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,870 shares of company stock worth $71,952. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

