Aptitude Software Group’s (APTD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 470 ($5.90) price objective on the stock.

Shares of APTD opened at GBX 327 ($4.11) on Tuesday. Aptitude Software Group has a 52 week low of GBX 224.50 ($2.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 370.25 ($4.65). The firm has a market cap of £186.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4,671.43 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 309.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 291.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a positive change from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Aptitude Software Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,142.86%.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides Fynapse, an intelligent finance data management and accounting platform for autonomous finance; Aptitude Accounting Hub, a rules accounting engine and subledger solution; Aptitude RevStream, a revenue recognition software; Aptitude Fynapse and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance; and enterprise finance solutions.

