Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,249 shares of the auto parts company's stock after acquiring an additional 89,786 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Aptiv worth $32,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Aptiv by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.31.

Shares of APTV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.11. 1,821,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,366. The business's 50-day moving average price is $76.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.90.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business's revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

