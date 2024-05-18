Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.12 and last traded at $16.13. 282,467 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,130,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arhaus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARHS

Arhaus Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $295.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Arhaus by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Arhaus by 647.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Arhaus by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Arhaus in the third quarter valued at $118,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.