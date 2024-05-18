Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,424 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,697 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,466,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 14.4% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Target by 2.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Target by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Target by 7.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,016 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.85.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $160.13. 4,005,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.