Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 155 Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.42. The stock had a trading volume of 22,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,392. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $162.48 and a 12 month high of $205.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.73 and its 200 day moving average is $189.02.
Vanguard Materials ETF Profile
Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.
