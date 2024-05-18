Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,297 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.48, for a total value of $4,817,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,854,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $14,649,273. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AMP traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $434.12. The company had a trading volume of 931,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,542. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $291.87 and a 1 year high of $442.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $424.31 and a 200 day moving average of $391.83. The company has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

