Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 155,566 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 155,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,036,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.9% of Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meredith Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $77.07. 1,341,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,486,655. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2492 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

