Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 366 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,604 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 418,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,373,000 after purchasing an additional 72,273 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 37,971 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,551,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.2 %

ED stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.10. 1,570,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,083. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $98.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.02 and its 200 day moving average is $90.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

