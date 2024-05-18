Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $927,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.6% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in MetLife by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MET stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,496,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,695. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.30. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $74.68.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

In other news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.85.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

