Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 13,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.97. 2,267,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,886,022. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

