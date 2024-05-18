Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after buying an additional 18,611 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after buying an additional 1,365,295 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 74,487 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 225,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.64. 26,106,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,219,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -477.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $40.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average is $28.03.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

