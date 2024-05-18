Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of VB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,704. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.88. The firm has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
