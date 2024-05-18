Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 134 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 423,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,082,000 after purchasing an additional 55,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Stock Performance
Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $356.27. 2,104,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,896. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $355.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.21. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $205.60 and a one year high of $382.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.19.
Caterpillar Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 23.48%.
Insider Transactions at Caterpillar
In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.
View Our Latest Analysis on CAT
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Caterpillar
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.