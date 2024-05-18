Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 134 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 423,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,082,000 after purchasing an additional 55,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $356.27. 2,104,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,896. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $355.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.21. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $205.60 and a one year high of $382.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAT

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.