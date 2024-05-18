Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 168 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 795.0% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 26,298 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $42,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.08. 8,031,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,374,870. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.81. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.18 and a 12-month high of $219.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $176.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.64.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

