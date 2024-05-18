Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $57,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.49. The stock had a trading volume of 72,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,007. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $209.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.60 and its 200 day moving average is $194.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

