Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $61,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 325 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in American Express by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,701 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Express by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 1,548 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.71.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.82. 1,848,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,765. The company has a market cap of $174.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $243.54.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

