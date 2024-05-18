Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,050,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,005,000 after purchasing an additional 58,518 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,499,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,752,000 after purchasing an additional 53,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,402,000 after purchasing an additional 388,390 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 288.9% in the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,914,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 800,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,236,000 after purchasing an additional 71,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.43. 1,421,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.37. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HSBC boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.55.

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

