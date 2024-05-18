Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IVW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.29. 1,349,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,228. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $64.73 and a one year high of $86.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

