Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Major Shareholder Richard W. Schmidt Sells 45,948 Shares of Stock

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 45,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $1,059,560.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 983,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,675,243.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

AESI stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.24. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.27.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $192.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 6.4% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,328.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

