Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Atossa Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atossa Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Atossa Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Atossa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ATOS stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.27. Atossa Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10.

In other news, Director Jonathan Finn purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $44,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 78,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

