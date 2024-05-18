ATS (TSE:ATS) Price Target Cut to C$63.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ATS. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of ATS from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of ATS in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of ATS from C$61.00 to C$54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of ATS in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ATS presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$62.00.

TSE ATS traded up C$0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching C$47.51. 393,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,800. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.25. The stock has a market cap of C$4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.45. ATS has a 1 year low of C$41.12 and a 1 year high of C$64.80.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

