Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $1.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Augmedix from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUGX opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Augmedix has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 41.95% and a negative return on equity of 178.34%. The company had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Augmedix will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ian Shakil sold 58,978 shares of Augmedix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $230,603.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,034 shares in the company, valued at $703,932.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 260,359 shares of company stock worth $1,016,280 over the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUGX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Augmedix during the first quarter valued at $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Augmedix during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

