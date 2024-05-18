Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,728,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,875,134,000 after acquiring an additional 69,039 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,078 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $624,471,000 after buying an additional 35,105 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,548,156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $527,239,000 after buying an additional 43,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,378,796 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $492,197,000 after buying an additional 102,035 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 14.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,364,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $489,178,000 after buying an additional 293,464 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,616 shares of company stock worth $9,319,448. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK stock opened at $221.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.