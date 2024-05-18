Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$11.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APR.UN. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Laurentian raised Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.20 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.25.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Trading Down 1.3 %

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Announces Dividend

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching C$10.07. The company had a trading volume of 18,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,531. The firm has a market capitalization of C$400.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.71, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.39. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$9.71 and a 12-month high of C$12.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.