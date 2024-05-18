AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.67, for a total value of $549,438.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $925,259.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.67, for a total transaction of $549,438.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $925,259.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,804 shares of company stock worth $18,832,532. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoNation Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AN opened at $170.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.22. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.81 and a 52 week high of $182.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.80 and a 200-day moving average of $148.18.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 42.44%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.05 EPS. Analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.