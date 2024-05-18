Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Position Boosted by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 90.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,518 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 5.3% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc. owned 0.71% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $27,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,036,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,331 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,513,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,140 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,270,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,965 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,194,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,757,000 after acquiring an additional 839,454 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,923,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AVEM stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.42. The stock had a trading volume of 297,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,182. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.42. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

