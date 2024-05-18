AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) CEO Michael Praeger Sells 25,418 Shares

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $285,698.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,495,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,969,948.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Michael Praeger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 14th, Michael Praeger sold 46,692 shares of AvidXchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $585,984.60.
- On Friday, March 8th, Michael Praeger sold 105,386 shares of AvidXchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,348,940.80.
- On Friday, March 1st, Michael Praeger sold 69,508 shares of AvidXchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $914,030.20.
AvidXchange Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AvidXchange
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 96.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AvidXchange during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AvidXchange
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AvidXchange
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.