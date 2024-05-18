Avient Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.257 per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Avient has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.
Avient Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Avient stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average of $39.21.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AVNT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.
Avient Company Profile
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.
