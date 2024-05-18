Avient Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.257 per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Avient has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

Avient Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Avient stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average of $39.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.45 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avient will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AVNT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Further Reading

