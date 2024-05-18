Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,296.00

Shares of Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,296 ($16.28) and last traded at GBX 1,286 ($16.15), with a volume of 30421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,268 ($15.93).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Monday, February 5th.
Avon Protection Stock Up 0.9 %
Avon Protection Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Avon Protection’s payout ratio is presently -5,227.27%.
Avon Protection Company Profile
Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.
