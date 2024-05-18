Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,296.00

Shares of Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,296 ($16.28) and last traded at GBX 1,286 ($16.15), with a volume of 30421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,268 ($15.93).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Get Avon Protection alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avon Protection

Avon Protection Stock Up 0.9 %

Avon Protection Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,139.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 971.94. The firm has a market cap of £389.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,950.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Avon Protection’s payout ratio is presently -5,227.27%.

Avon Protection Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Protection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Protection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.