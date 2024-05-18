B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $32.16, but opened at $33.53. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $31.70, with a volume of 595,820 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently -39.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market cap of $860.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.16.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 25.84% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $346.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 27,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,192,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,865,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 152.5% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 119,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 72,247 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

