Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Down to $110.75

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $110.75, but opened at $108.16. Baidu shares last traded at $109.54, with a volume of 3,707,790 shares.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Baidu Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.23. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

