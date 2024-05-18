Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given New C$143.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BMO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$141.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$133.33.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Bank of Montreal stock traded up C$1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$129.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,659,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,543. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$102.67 and a 12-month high of C$133.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$128.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$124.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.03 by C($0.47). The company had revenue of C$7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.57 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 7.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 11.3859489 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 83.20%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Montreal

In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total value of C$375,985.72. In related news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total value of C$375,985.72. Also, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$302,532.72. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

