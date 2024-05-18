Barclays Increases Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $129.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $121.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.17.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $118.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.89. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at $21,701,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $419,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 984.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 107.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 200.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

